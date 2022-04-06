IV Pistol Shrimp announce kids club

The Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp and Eureka Savings Bank have teamed up to form the SouthClaw Sam’s Kids Club for fans age 12 and younger.
Kids club members are called Shrimp Scampi.
Membership includes a T-shirt, popsicle, a concession snack and a birthday card from SouthClaw Sam. Members also will get to have lunch with the players and be recognized on the field before a game.
Cost is $25.
For more information, visit www.pistolshrimpbaseball.com or email southclaw@pistolshrimpbaseball.com.
Membership is available in the online store by clicking the shop button.