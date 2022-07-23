Jared Quandt’s 8th-inning triple propels Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp past Bees

At Burlington, Iowa, the visiting Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp broke a tie game with a three-run top of the eighth inning to take control in an 8-5, Prospect League victory Friday night.

Jared Quandt’s two-run triple and Zach Lane’s RBI single driving Quandt home the final 90 feet proved to be the difference in a ballgame that was knotted, 5-5, through seven innings.

Lane finished 4 for 4 with the RBI, Jack Johnston and Bobby Cavin each had two hits and an RBI, Ivan Witt popped three hits, and Harry Mauterer drove home a pair of runs on two sacrifice flies.

Ty Weatherly (5 2/3 IP, 3 ER, 8 K) started and got a no-decision. Harrison Bodendorf (3 1/3 IP, 1 ER, 2 K) earned the win in relief.

The win is the second straight and fifth in the last six games for Illinois Valley (30-16 overall), which defeated Clinton, 8-7, on Thursday with Cole Luckey driving in two runs and Evan Evola driving home another.

The Pistol Shrimp are home vs. the Quincy Gems Saturday night and scheduled off Sunday.