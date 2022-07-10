Stars shine in OGFA 11U championship game to complete perfect season

Stars batter Regan Duffield is hit with a pitch while Warriors catcher Ainsley Hilton slides to block the ball Stars' Piper Coglianese slides into home plate as the Warriors catcher chases down the ball Warriors catcher Breckyn Jobst and Stars baserunner Addie Blacklaw wait at the plate for the umpires to confer before making the call Saturday, July 9, 2022, during the Ottawa Girls Fastpitch Association 11U city championship game at Peck Park. (Annette Barr)