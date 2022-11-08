3 Things to Check on Your Furnace Before Winter

As the weather starts to cool down and we begin to think about turning on the heat, we should check a few things on the furnace to ensure it is safe and operating efficiently. Here are three things every homeowner should do before they turn on their furnace for the season.

1. Check the filter

The filter should be checked monthly and replaced as needed. A dirty filter will restrict airflow and cause the furnace to work harder, leading to premature failure. Checking and changing the filter is a simple and easy way to extend the life of your furnace and keep your energy bills low.

2. Inspect the pilot light

If you have a gas furnace, you must check the pilot light to ensure it is lit. If it has gone out, relighting it is a fairly simple process you can do yourself. However, if you are having trouble relighting it or if it keeps going out, you will need to call a professional, as this could indicate a bigger problem.

3. Check for carbon monoxide

Carbon monoxide is a colorless, odorless gas that can be deadly if inhaled in large quantities. All furnaces produce some carbon monoxide, but if it is too much, it can leak into your home. Ensure proper ventilation around your furnace and install a carbon monoxide detector near the unit to prevent this. You should also have your furnace serviced by a professional at least once a year to ensure that it operates safely and efficiently.

By taking these simple steps, you can rest assured that your furnace is ready for winter. Checking the filter, inspecting the pilot light, and ensuring proper ventilation will help prevent any problems down the road and keep your family safe all season long.

