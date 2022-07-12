Oakwood Memorial Park – A Partner in the Community

Situated on 42 acres in Ottawa, Illinois, Oakwood Memorial Park has been a landmark in the community for generations.

While funerals are a way for people to express their beliefs and share fond memories of their passed loved ones, Oakwood plays a vital role in helping to create and manage every aspect of the services from initial paperwork to final resting place.

Being a dedicated community partner to provide such important services and helping others are among the principles Oakwood was founded upon.

A funeral acknowledges the reality that someone died. It is a way for your loved ones to gather and begin the healing process from a loss. That process isn’t about forgetting but remembering. Stories and fond memories are way of continuing a person’s legacy. Even years later we tell stories of someone who was a part of our life.

The funeral is a way for your legacy to begin to live on, and so is the burial.

Whether you choose cremation or traditional burial for yourself or a loved one, your burial place continues the process of healthy healing.

Oakwood Memorial Park provides the space for your family and friends to gather. It provides a place for them to remember, to heal, and to touch. It is a permanent place of record that you were here and that you had an impact on people’s lives.

Your headstone isn’t just a marker, it can be a memorial. You can design a memorial for your spouse, children, relatives, fellow veterans, coworkers, and others that you have impacted throughout your life to come visit, a memorial they can physically touch, bring flowers to, or even place a rock or coin on. You will never know the number of people you have influenced during your lifetime.

Oakwood has many options for many generations of families to come. We have space for traditional burials, cremated burials, indoors, outdoors, above ground or below ground. Make us a part of your estate planning.

For more information or questions, please visit our website or call 815-433-0313.

Oakwood Memorial Park

2405 Champlain St

Ottawa, IL 61350