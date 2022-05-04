This year, Memorial Day is on Monday, May 30.

Many people consider Memorial Day Weekend the unofficial start of summer, but it’s important to know that this day of remembrance is about far more than that.

Memorial Day is a federal holiday that is observed on the last Monday of every May. The purpose behind this date is to honor the brave men and women who died while serving in our armed forces. It is a special day to recognize those who have given the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

Ways to Observe Memorial Day

As the beneficiaries of the sacrifice of so many, we are obligated to recognize and honor those who died for our country. There are several ways in which to observe Memorial Day and honor our veterans.

On Memorial Day itself, people usually visit memorials and cemeteries to pay their due respects. Many choose to leave American flags or flowers at the gravesite(s) of whom they visit as a sign of honor and remembrance.

Nationally, a moment of silence is always observed at 3:00 PM local time as well.

In addition, there are special religious services in the community to attend, and because it is a National Day of Mourning, many people choose to fly the flag at half-staff until noon.

While the long weekend may kickoff the summer season, and perhaps you typically enjoy it with cookouts or other outdoor activities, please remember that Memorial Day is a day of honor. It is a day of recognition and a day of respect for those who paid the ultimate price to defend our freedom.

