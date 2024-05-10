Girls track: Seneca runs, jumps and throws to 12th straight 1A sectional title

SENECA — Shortly after qualifying for next weekend’s state meet at O’Brien Stadium on the campus of Eastern Illinois University in the pole vault for the fourth straight season, Seneca senior Teagan Johnson stood wrapped in a blanket shivering with teeth chattering in a huge smile.
“I’m excited for one last trip to state,” Johnson said in the light cold drizzle that fell during most of Thursday’s Class 1A Seneca Sectional.
Johnson captured the sectional title with a leap 3.51 meters, which also helped the Fighting Irish claim a 12th consecutive sectional championship.
“The biggest thing for me was just keeping my poles covered and dry,” Johnson said. “Even with the conditions, I really didn’t change too much, other that I moved a little further for my approach and used a little bigger pole. I was really going to try for a PR today. I didn’t quite get it, but overall, I felt I did well.”
Seneca scored 143 points, while runner-up Newark posted 99. Wilmington placed ninth with 29 1/2 and Somonauk was 10th with 23.
The hosts will also be sending to state Cassidy Fosen (100, second, 13.47 seconds), Natalie Misener (800, second, 2:29.38), Evelyn O’Connor (1,600, second, 5:19.26), Lilly Pfeifer (100 hurdles, second, 17.86), Addison Stiegler (pole vault, fourth, 2.76), Lila Coleman (long jump, first, 5.12), Faith Baker (shot put, first, 10.33; discus, first, 36.04) and Gabi Maxwell (shot put, second, 9.31; discus, 2nd, 33.00).
“I’m going in ranked a little higher than last year, so I’m still going to have jitters, maybe even more than last year, but maybe not already having the experience down there,” Baker said. “I’m really extra excited because I PRed by over a meter in the discus. My shot put wasn’t the best, but it was decent. The wet conditions made everyone a little more cautious than normal in both events.
“As happy as I am, I’m super happy Gabi is going too. We are just going to go and do the best we can and have fun. I can’t wait.”
Seneca also qualified in the 4x400 (Misener, Coleman, Clara Bruno, O’Connor, first, 4:14.69) and the 4x800 (O’Connor, Bruno, Gracie Steffes, Misener, first, 10:18.74).
Newark also will be sending a number of individuals to state, including Brooklyn Hatteberg (200, first, 27.80), Madison Sittler (400, second, 1:03.84), Kiara Wesseh (100 hurdles, first, 16.20; 300 hurdles, first, 48.88; high jump, first, 1.63), Tess Carlson (pole vault, second, 3.36) and Addison Ness (triple jump, first, 10.46).
“I was hoping we’d have better weather today to maybe get a chance to PR (in the high jump), but I feel this was really one of my better jumping nights this season,” said Wesseh, who already has 11 state medals. “I don’t feel like I’m at where I was this time last season, but some of that is the weather has cancelled a number of our meets. I’m hoping this was a continuation of me peaking at the right time and hopefully doing well in the high jump (at state).”
The Norsemen also qualified the 4x100 (Ness, Isabella Creps, Hatteberg, Sittler, second, 52.96) and 4x200 (Carlson, Hatteberg, Ness, Wesseh, first, 1:49.71).
“My main focus (in the 4x200) was making sure our handoffs were good,” Hatteberg said. “It was OK, could have been better, but it also could have been worse. There was a runner a little ahead of me as I started into the turn and my lone goal was to get past her before I handed off to Kiara. I just knew if I could close the gap a little Kiara would take it from there.”
Carlson agreed.
“The handoff is always the thing we all focus on,” Carlson said. “You want it to be as smooth and as in rhythm as it can be. While we all run a section of the race, I feel like we all hold ourselves responsible for trying to put the next one in the best position they can be in when it’s their turn. We are pretty locked in right now.”
Somonauk freshman Alexis Punsalan — in her first ever season in track — moves on to state after a qualifying height of 3.21 in the pole vault and a second-place finish in the 200 (28.15).
“I did gymnastics for 10 years, so I feel like that gave me strength in my legs that I’ve used in the pole vault and running,” Punsalan said. “I was excited when I qualified in the pole vault, but now I’m super excited after qualifying in the 200 as well. I felt like I had a pretty good chance to make it in both, but I also knew there were a lot of really good girls competing here.
“I’m just going to go there and do the best I can.”
Wilmington’s Brooklyn Flores advanced with qualifying times in the 1,600 (fifth, 5:31.57) and 3,200 (fourth, 11:56.2).