Write Team: Collect love and hope this October

I am so happy fall decided to show up because I love this season!

Cooler temperatures lead to casseroles and apple crisp baking in the oven, pulling out fleece throws and warm sheets, and taking brisk walks on a crisp day.

I watch the squirrels, scurrying around to get ready for the changing season, and I understand their energy. I’m not running out into the road in search of acorns, but there is a certain burst of intensity to get things done while we can.

In case there isn’t enough going on, I wondered if there might be some other “fall” happenings. I Googled “October 5″ to see what else fun or interesting might be out there. Turns out, there are lots of things to celebrate.

Today is: Walk to School Day, World Teachers Day, Balloons Around the World Day, Do Something Nice Day, Random Acts of Poetry Day, National Kale Day, Coffee With a Cop Day, James Bond Day and Pumpkin Seed Day, just to name a few.

That is just a partial list. If you want something new to do, you could choose the one that speaks to you. Or, if you are feeling terribly ambitious and efficient, you could combine several from the list.

Meet the kids after school to walk home, taking some balloons for the teachers. Tie the balloon strings around a book of poetry for the teacher. Make a kale salad sprinkled with pumpkin seeds for lunch. Brew some coffee and drop disposable mugs of the hot beverage at the police station. All of these count towards doing something nice. End the day by watching a James Bond movie.

Next, I searched for more options that last the entire month. If kale and pumpkin salad isn’t your favorite, October is also National Pizza Month. This month also includes: Adopt a Dog, National Cookbook Month, Vegetarian Awareness, Sarcastic Awareness, Stamp Collecting, Country Music Month, Book Month and Toilet Tank Repair Month. Let’s hope no one needs to figure out that last one.

Those are some light hearted and fun ideas. But there are also some important, serious causes this month. Bringing attention and information forward can both educate and support the public.

October recognizes: National ADHD Awareness, Down SyndromeAwareness, Breast Cancer Awareness, Depression Education Awareness, LGBT History, Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness, Sudden Infant Death Syndrome Awareness (SIDS), Dyslexia Awareness, National Domestic Violence Awareness, and Chiropractic Health.

Each of us knows people who have dealt with one or more serious life experiences. Most folks just want others to support, listen, and understand us when we are hit with a devastating situation. Everyone is better able to provide the right help when we have current information and facts.

For my family, SIDS Awareness became too real after 5-month-old Hunter passed away from SIDS 15 years ago. It is heartbreaking to hear about other families who have also suffered from losing a baby. I have written columns, read articles and shared medical information as often as possible. I have donated to SIDS research centers. Although strides have been made, questions and work still remain.

While you are eating a sausage pizza or singing a favorite country song this month, please also consider making a small donation or volunteering to a worthy cause that speaks to your heart.

Like those busy squirrels, let’s embrace October. But instead of acorns, we can collect love and hope.

And we won’t hide any of it.