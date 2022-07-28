Write Team: I’ll take college over pro any day

I prefer college sports to professional sports. Let me tell you why.

And the Illinois Fighting Illini are my team, more on that too.

I don’t want to sway you into watching more collegiate sports than professional sports, or The Fighting Illini opposed to your favorite collegiate team. Although if you live in Illinois, you should be a fan of the Fighting Illini, I’m just saying. However, this is not just about the Fighting Illini, it is about college sports as a whole.

College sports are just more exciting and personal.

I can sit down and watch any team, from Purdue to Alabama. Would I rather watch the Illini? Yes, of course, the Fighting Illini always excite me, and I love watching them. The Illini are enjoyable for me, because I always watched them with my dad, and of course, I live in Illinois. Illinois is always going to be a special school, because in all honesty, I did dream of attending the University of Illinois.

Along with dreaming of attending, I also would have loved playing any sport that would have had me. My fondest sports memories are mostly watching college sports. I remember my dad and I yelling at TV on Saturdays during the college football season. We preferred college sports rather than professional sports, and I still prefer college sports to this day.

I understand people have different opinions, and I respect everyone’s opinions. This is just mine. I am totally invested in college sports.