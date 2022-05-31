Write Team: Wake up America, now is the time to take a stand

I wrote this article after the Parkland, Fla. shooting in 2018. Sadly, I feel the need to share it again. It is tragic another school mass shooting has occurred. Why does this keep happening?

Will we continue wasting our time arguing about how to fix this inhumane problem and then do nothing? I don’t have the answers, but I know schools are considered a safe haven for most of our students. I know the constant bashing of educators from policymakers and the public has unfortunately seen time and time again the lengths educators go through to keep our children safe.

Wake up, America. Let’s work together to stop these tragedies from continuing to happen! Our children are our future! Now is the time to FINALLY take a stand and create change before this happens again!

I remember back to my early days in the educational system, and I never had any anxiety or fear about attending school.

I always felt safe and regarded school as a sanctuary. Sadly, those times appear to be over.

There are serious questions I ask myself each day as I enter the building. What if we are under attack? Will I be prepared to follow the proper procedures that have been practiced? Will I have the courage to save my students and colleagues at any cost? Honestly, I just don’t know.

With the love and relationships, I have built with my students and coworkers and my strong faith in God, I believe I have it in me to face any crisis head-on. The questions and fears my seventh grade students presented after this latest school shooting should not be.

The concern is genuine! Instead of arguing about gun control/mental health issues, although those need to be addressed, we need to find solutions that we can control NOW to try and curtail any more of these senseless acts.

There are no easy solutions to these mass shootings, or they wouldn’t keep happening. As far as gun control, I agree we should not take away the rights to conceal and carry for the individuals who meet those requirements, but I do not understand the need to legalize assault weapons. These are the types of weapons used in mass shootings. There is a compromise right there. We must also realize people who want to do these things will get the weapons one way or another. This latest shooter got his gun legally, which raises the concern of making the requirements even more intensive. This leads to the mental health discussion.

Society must continue to make mental health a top priority. Humanity needs to remove the negative stigma of individuals suffering from mental health issues. Instead, we need to provide services to help better people suffering. On the other hand, is there a link between mental illness and gun violence? For someone to do such a thing, you would think the answer would be yes.

However, Dr. Jeffrey Swanson, a professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at Duke University, stated a “2001 study looked specifically at 34 adolescent mass murderers, all male. Seventy percent were described as a loner. 61.5% had problems with substance abuse. Forty-eight percent had preoccupations with weapons; 43.5% had been victims of bullying. Only 23% had a documented psychiatric history of any kind ― three out of four did not.” This provided me with insight that we need to be more observant of any changes in behaviors, physical appearances, and environmental influences that could lead to destructive occurrences.

I firmly believe instead of waiting for the government to take charge, we can be vigilant in making our children feel safe. We can make sure we have our buildings adequately secured. We need to follow a strict protocol for allowing visitors into the building. We, as educators, are very insightful and know our students well. We need to be even more so to get services for struggling students. The problem is, will anyone listen? And NO! DO NOT ask me to carry a gun into the classroom! I am NOT a police officer, and I am NOT in the military. And just because I do not want to be armed does not mean I don’t care about my students. Maybe those who constantly disrespect the teaching profession will now understand most teachers would risk their own lives to protect their students! Maybe have a police presence in all schools or even retired military trained for these types of situations. I feel having teachers armed raises a whole other set of concerns.

I do not want my students to live in constant fear. They asked tough questions 12 and 13-year-olds shouldn’t ask. They even asked if I would protect them. Talk about gut-wrenching. I answered exactly as I wrote-I do believe I have it in me to do whatever it takes.

Instead of arguing and getting nowhere, we need to come together to figure out some sort of solution. No longer can we say this can’t happen to us. As an educator, a mom, and an American, I’m so inspired and motivated for change after hearing the students of Parkland, Fla., speak about the changes they want to occur in gun/mental health laws. This is what I want for my students; a sense of empowerment in times of crisis. Voices can be heard and put into action regardless of age. I pray these students are the catalyst for change