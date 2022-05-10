Write Team: I’m not voting

When they call with either their three question poll or some grandiose statement about how very important the primary will be, followed by questions, my response is I’m not voting.

When regularly using this line, it seems I get many less political calls. I’m not foolish enough I don’t realize when anyone calls with a three-question poll, they really are just fishing to see how they can follow up with another longer question session. They really want to find out information about me. If political in nature, eventually it also will lead to a request to commit money to their cause or candidate. If any reader is making these calls, save time — I have only contributed to one political campaign ever. That was my own candidacy for local offices. Is this the punishment we get for still having a landline?

Also, if you are trying to get people to put political signs in their yard — again don’t bother. I think political signs in people’s yards make the neighborhood ugly. I didn’t even put up a sign in my yard when I ran for office.

Back to phone calls. I recently have discovered on some of those robocalls, interrupting the recorded voice (that is meant to fool you into believing someone is talking to you) by saying, “Is this a real person?” can actually stop the recording. With some, a response they will put you on their “do not call list” may even follow. I guess some companies actually don’t want to waste their resources and our time by droning on to someone who will never buy their product or donate to their cause. Be advised, many of these robocalls that ask for money are really scams.

While I am ranting about unwanted calls, it amazes me so many calls are about giving to a PAC. Why would I send money to a Political Action Committee to try to get an elected official to vote to spend more of my tax dollars for some cause; when I could write that politician who is more likely to pay attention to a letter from a voter than a PAC?

I’m beginning to complain about those irritating things in life a bit much, so let me switch to optimistic tone. The loss of Mike Murphy has led to a number of The Times staff putting in print what a great guy he was. I echo those sentiments. As a Write Team writer who had Mike as an editor. I’m sure other Write Teamers who knew Mike would agree with me. I regret I didn’t get to know him better. But hey, the poor guy needed some time to himself.

Mike impressed me when he e-mailed me to make sure the idea I was trying to get across was being adequately expressed. He is the only editor I can remember ever doing this. It just showed how much he cared. Lonnie Cain once suggested I remove a rant from my column, which I so appreciated. You will need to talk to me in person if you want to know what that was. Rest in peace Mike.