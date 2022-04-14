B-List: 6 reasons why the Lasso Way wins

Y’know when everyone is singing something’s praises, to the point where it’s getting annoying, and you think there’s no way it can really be that good?

And you’re sure once you actually do get around to experiencing it, you’re bound to be let down because nothing can possibly live up to the expectations the world’s built up?

Well, I’m here to tell y’all Apple TV’s “Ted Lasso” is that rare, exotic bird that absolutely lives up to the hype.

The fish-out-of-water, feel-good sports series, starring Jason Sudeikis in the titular role, is a near-perfect balance of outstanding comedy and earnest emotion. Season 2 aired last fall, with a third slated for the near future. Originally intended to be a three-season series, it’s so dang good that I can’t help but hope it’ll get a Season 4 (or even 5).

“Lasso” follows a loquacious Midwestern football coach who moves to London to manage the AFC Richmond soccer (or, as it’s known in the U.K., football) team. Ted knows nothing about the game, or England, but luckily he’s got his old buddy Coach Beard (Brendan Hunt) at his side — and more gumption, puns and optimism than a whole squad of Care Bears.

The show’s initial conflict comes from Richmond’s owner, Rebecca Welton (Hannah Waddingham), who got the team in her divorce and is determined to destroy it, knowing how much it means to her sleazy ex-husband. But, of course, her machinations are no match for Ted’s unfailing sweetness.

Then there’s the fact everyone — from the players to the diehard fans, locals and reporters — immediately despises Ted for his ignorance of football, his outward naivety and his abundance of folksy aphorisms.

The golden-hearted goober has to win everyone over and turn the Richmond Greyhounds into champions. Those are some mighty high mountains to climb, and we root for Ted every rocky step of the way.

I will say while Ted himself is a precious G-rated sweetheart — and it was very intentional on the part of the writers, to make the hero a 100% sincere guy who never swears — this is very much a show for adults. There’s a lot of profanity and sexual jokes from the rest of the cast.

Still, despite that, “Lasso” has to be one of the most wholesome, uplifting shows I’ve seen — and here are six reasons to watch it ASAP:

6. Charming, endearing characters.

Ted alone would be reason enough to watch this show. But the writers packed the cast with lovable weirdoes and adorable himbos.

Assistant Coach Beard is a man of few words but much knowledge. A passionate chess player, his back-and-forth repartee with Ted speaks of years of solid friendship. Rebecca’s right-hand man Higgins (Jeremy Swift) is a devoted family man who loves his elderly cat, Cindy Clawford.

Star player Jamie Tartt (Phil Dunster) is a self-absorbed jerk and idiot, yes, but he has his moments of innocence, too. Isaac McAdoo (Kola Bokinni)’s fashion game is untouchable, while Dutch transplant Jan Maas (David Elsendoorn) is known for his devastatingly blunt honesty.

Richmond has a devoted band of fans, but none are more devoted than the trio of Baz, Paul and Jeremy, who seem to live in Ted’s local pub and always have a critical word about the latest game — at least, Baz and Jeremy do. Teddy bear Paul mostly wants to give everyone hugs.

5. The female friendships.

With its focus on a men’s sports team, “Lasso” unfortunately doesn’t have many ladies in its cast. But it makes up for this dearth by making every gal incredible.

Team owner Rebecca is a Valkyrie both physically — “If you and Michelle Obama had an arm-wrestling competition, I would not be able to look away,” says Ted — and in terms of attitude.

Model-turned-public-relations-guru Keeley (Juno Temple) is introduced as player Jamie’s girlfriend, but she quickly distinguishes herself as more than just a plus one. Nearly everything that comes out of her mouth is hysterical and her ballsy self-confidence is so inspiring.

Together, Rebecca and Keeley are a dream team, the sort of BFFs every lady wishes she had. Whenever Rebecca’s uncertain, Keeley’s there to boost her ego with effusive praise; I love how unabashed Keeley is when it comes to her love for Rebecca.

Ooh, and can’t forget Rebecca’s childhood bestie, Sassy Collins (Ellie Taylor), who isn’t afraid to call her out on her BS and delights in standing up to Rebecca’s awful ex, or Sassy’s plainspoken teenaged daughter, Nora (Kiki May).

4. Wholesome masculinity.

Yeah, there’s misogyny in this sports series, no surprise there. Some of the players start off as arrogant doorknobs, bullying each other and the hapless kit man Nate (Nick Mohammed), who has his own bucket of issues he needs to sort out in season three…

Rebecca’s noxious ex Rupert (Anthony Head, best known to America audiences as Giles from “Buffy the Vampire Slayer”) is a textbook example of toxic masculinity, a serial philanderer who enjoys hurting Rebecca and tries to browbeat Ted whenever he can.

But then there’s Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein), the foul-mouthed team captain who has serious anger issues on the pitch YET ALSO treats ladies with sincere respect. He takes a brotherly interest in protecting the younger players and dotes on his eight-year-old niece Phoebe; in fact, Roy is a child whisperer across the board, despite his penchant for using f-bombs in place of adjectives.

Ace player Dani Rojas (Cristo Fernandez) lives by the credo “football is life!” wants only to give joy to everyone he meets and is, in essence, a “joyous brunette golden retriever,” as Ted puts it. He’s one of the most adorable himbos television has ever given us.

Idealistic Nigerian newcomer Sam Obisanya (Toheeb Jimoh) is willing to risk his career to make a stand for his beliefs. Like Ted, Sam hates to swear, believes in true love, always speaks his truth and isn’t afraid to be vulnerable. In short: I would take a bullet for Sam Obisanya.

And as the show continues, (most) of the aforementioned doorknobs grow and become better men, the sort of guys who are comfortable enough in their masculinity to cry during “The Iron Giant” and hug one another after a bad game.

3. Healthy relationships.

Far too often, shows will create unnecessary drama to fuel the story. Not so with “Ted Lasso!”

When Keeley realizes Jamie’s far too immature for her, she breaks up with him. Her next relationship seems to get off to a rocky start due to miscommunication, but then she and the guy actually discuss what’s going on, come to terms with their emotions like real adults and move on — all in the space of a single episode.

It’s so refreshing, and something I wish more shows would do. By all means, set up an issue for the characters to tackle — but then have them address it quickly and maturely!

The friendships are handled well, too; when Ted is being willfully blind to an issue, Beard confronts him with it rather than treat him with passive aggression. When Sassy calls out Rebecca’s culpability in their fractured relationship, Rebecca accepts it and vows to do better.

In “Ted Lasso,” when people do bad things to each other, they apologize and those apologies are accepted. Everyone can have a second chance, even after a major mistake, and break-ups are handled with dignity.

(Except in the case of Coach Beard and his on-again-off-again girlfriend. Phew, that is one chaotic mess.)

2. Quality commentary on mental health and trauma.

There’s an old chestnut “the kindest people are the saddest.” In the case of Ted Lasso, sad but true. As we discover throughout the show, Ted’s marriage is struggling and he has serious trauma in his personal background.

These issues plus the pressures of his new job take their toll on our beloved hero, culminating in some emotional exchanges with the team’s psychologist/counselor in season 2.

Then there’s Rebecca’s long fight to regain her sense of self and family after the prolonged horror that was her marriage. Just when she seems to be finding level ground, nasty Rupert rears his head again.

And it turns out Jamie, so assured of his own superiority on the pitch, is using bravado to cover up the insecurities and wounds inflicted by his total coat hanger of a dad.

I was not expecting a sports-based comedy to so frankly, so sensitively, tackle depression, anxiety, suicide and traumatic abuse. It’s hard to watch these characters struggle, but it’s also touching to see them rally and heal with the support of their found family.

1. Its core message of kindness and sincerity.

Waaaaaay too much media is focused on darkness and grit. The idea strength is found through suffering or cynicism or detachment. At some point, someone managed to sell America on the idea, in entertainment, goodness was boring. Bland.

So many so-called “heroes” in TV and movies are just awful people being awful to other people. Being kind and earnest without expectation of personal benefit is mocked, treated like something only idiots or children do.

Well, that’s a bunch of bull hockey. Goodness is absolutely compelling and interesting. Goodness makes life worth living, and “Ted Lasso” proves that.

Ted’s a guy who wants the best for everyone around him. He accords every person he meets the respect everyone should get as a human being, period. He dines at a taxi driver’s family’s restaurant because he was invited to. He knows the name of everyone in his neighborhood. He bakes cookies for his boss every night because he knows how much she loves them. He always tips buskers, and tailors his coaching style to each player’s needs.

Ted knows the toll life can take on someone, so he goes out of his way to ensure everyone he meets knows they’re important. Valuable. Special. Liked by at least one person. He never wants anyone to feel alone or unloved, and that is an absolutely beautiful motivation for a protagonist.

As Ted himself says in the season one finale: “ … I’ve been hearing this phrase y’all got over here that I ain’t too crazy about. ‘It’s the hope that kills you.’ I disagree, you know? I think it’s the lack of hope that comes and gets you. See, I believe in hope. I believe in belief.”

And me? I definitely believe in the Lasso Way.

• Angie Barry is a contributing columnist for Shaw Media. To suggest future topics for The B-List, which covers topics in pop culture, history and literature, contact her at newsroom@mywebtimes.com.