Ottawa Lions Club carnival to run June 14-17

The Ottawa Lions Club carnival is scheduled Wednesday, June 14, through Saturday, June 17, at the Jordan block.

Advanced wristbands for unlimited rides will be sold for $25 at the Ottawa Visitors Center, 1028 La Salle St., until 6 p.m. Wednesday. Wristbands then will be sold for $30 at the carnival.

Wristbands are good for one session. Sessions are 6 to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and 1 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday. The carnival opens at 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 1 p.m. Saturday.