June 13, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsFriday Night DriveObituarieseNewspaperStarved Rock CountryLocal EventsGames and Puzzles

Ottawa Lions Club carnival to run June 14-17

Annual event returns downtown

By Derek Barichello
Charles Medrow, of Ottawa, throws a dart at a balloon Wednesday, June 15, 2022, during the Lions Club Carnival in downtown Ottawa. The carnival features food, rides, and games and runs through Saturday, June 18.

Charles Medrow, of Ottawa, throws a dart at a balloon during the 2022 installment of the Lions Club carnival in downtown Ottawa. The carnival will open Wednesday, June 14, and run through Saturday, June 17. (Scott Anderson)

The Ottawa Lions Club carnival is scheduled Wednesday, June 14, through Saturday, June 17, at the Jordan block.

Advanced wristbands for unlimited rides will be sold for $25 at the Ottawa Visitors Center, 1028 La Salle St., until 6 p.m. Wednesday. Wristbands then will be sold for $30 at the carnival.

Wristbands are good for one session. Sessions are 6 to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and 1 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday. The carnival opens at 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 1 p.m. Saturday.