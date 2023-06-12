Oglesby Summer Fun Fest returns June 15-18

Farmers might not be thrilled with the clear forecast – a little more rain would alleviate our moderate drought – but Oglesby residents will have plenty of sunshine for the annual Summer Fun Fest.

Oglesby Summer Fun Fest kicks off Thursday at the fair grounds on East Walnut Street just west of Lehigh Park. The annual event features live entertainment, food, children’s activities and adult beverages for those of age. Best of all, there will be no infection controls or pandemic restrictions this year.

“Come out to Oglesby Summer Fun Fest for four days of fun filled carnival rides, vendor shows, food, beer garden, and free family-friendly musical entertainment,” said an enthused Jason Curran, Oglesby’s new mayor. “Also, for the little ones, check out our Red, White, and Bike event that kicks off at 11 on Saturday.”

Carnival hours are 4 to 11 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 1 to 11 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 9 p.m. Sunday. Wristbands are $30 each.

The craft and vendor show will be 5 to 9 p.m. Friday and noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The Red, White and Bike event is at 11 a.m. Saturday at City Hall. There is something for everyone, and Commissioner Tony Stefanelli encouraged families across the region to visit and see what Oglesby has to offer.

“Our city is always happy to receive friends and neighbors from our surrounding areas to an event always sure to bring fun for the family in the greater Illinois Valley,” he said.

The live acts begin Thursday with She’s A Maybe from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. followed by Rok Brigade, a tribute to Def Leppard, from 9 to 11 p.m.

On Friday, come see Mixtape - 80s Tribute Band from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. followed by Slippery When Wet, the Ultimate Bon Jovi Tribute, from 9 to 11 p.m.

Saturday features Ladd Sound Productions from 3 to 5 p.m. Killing Me Smalls, a 1990s cover band, plays from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Fooz Fighters, the No. 1 Tribute to the Foo Fighters, perform 8 to 11 p.m.

Ladd Sound Productions returns to the Oglesby stage 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday. Then, country rock closes out the festival with the River Road Trio performing from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. and then Brushville caps the weekend from 6 to 9 p.m.

The fireworks show is scheduled to begin at 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

As of Thursday, the 50-50 jackpot stood at more than $6,500 though ticket sales during the festival were expected to push the jackpot much higher.

Volunteers are needed for various tasks including Friday bartending from 5 to 8 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday. Other time slots and duties need to be filled; interested persons may inquire at City Hall at 815-883-3389.

Spectators are advised to be mindful of temperatures forecast to approach 90 degrees on Thursday and, especially, Sunday. Attendees should wear loose-fitting clothes, drink plenty of water and seek shade if they feel overheated.