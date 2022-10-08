Nate Kloster steps into CEO position for Voluntary Action Center

Two staff members of the Voluntary Action Center of Northern Illinois are shifting into new roles.

Nate Kloster, who served as VAC’s chief financial officer, moved into the CEO position as exiting CEO Ellen Rogers transferred into a new role as chief development officer.

“Ellen Rogers requested the opportunity to step away from her position as CEO, but she has agreed to continue in a management role as the chief development officer,” Board President Michael Haines said in a news release.

The VAC incorporated in 1974 and is governed by a volunteer board of directors comprised of local representatives. The agency serves the nutrition and transportation needs of individuals in La Salle, Bureau, Putnam, Kendall and DeKalb counties with programs such as Meals On Wheels, a senior lunch program, MedVAC and TransVAC, among others.

During her tenure at VAC, Rogers met many challenges head on, including the construction of a community kitchen in Sycamore, the expansion of service areas, the growth of the Meals on Wheels program and the impact of declining funds and increasing need.

“As Ellen begins her 34th year at VAC, we are grateful that she will continue to be the heart of our agency to so many we serve,” Haines said.

Rogers said her work as chief development officer will focus on developing the agency’s resources and ensuring a smooth succession for the agency, its clients and the communities it serves.

Haines said Kloster served as interim CEO while Rogers previously took a leave of absence, which made him an ideal person to accept the role permanently.

“Nate accepted the position of CFO when the agency faced many financial challenges, including the impact of two years with significantly delayed state funding. Nate has been instrumental in stabilizing the agency’s funding picture and addressing changes in it.”

Rounding out the executive management team is Tracy Smith, the chief operating officer for transit and facilities.

“We have nearly 100 dedicated employees and many more volunteers that are the hands and feet of this organization,” Kloster said. “It’s a privilege and an honor to serve alongside this team.”

The leadership changes became effective Oct. 1.

“We are grateful to have such a strong leadership team and look forward to VAC being positioned to meet the growing needs of our communities,” Haines said.