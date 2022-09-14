Stage 212 in La Salle cast prepares lighthearted comedy ‘Delval Divas’

“A lighthearted comedy show with a little twist” is how cast member Kathy Hepner describes the upcoming Stage 212 production of Delval Divas in La Salle.

Delval Divas is a play about a group of educated, successful women that find themselves in prison after being on the wrong side of the law. The women end up bonding and get involved in a mystery surrounding one woman’s incarceration. The show takes off from there and supplies the audience with both laughs and drama.

Director Ellen Marincic said working with an all-female cast is a unique and special experience.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed all plays I’ve directed,” Marincic said. “But when you have a cast of all women, there’s a bonding that happens that doesn’t happen with men in the cast.”

Bobette Roberson as Sharon and Karin Hansen as Stella rehearse a scene in "The Delval Divas" on Monday, Sept. 14, 2022, at Stage 212 in La Salle. (Scott Anderson - sanderson@shawmedia.com)

Delval Divas was recently performed in Princeton with the same cast and director. Stage 212 has four main plays for each season, and right now is a window before fall when Marincic said the theater can squeeze in something small. She decided on this play because the set was already made, the cast said yes and it’s a lighthearted, fun play.

“There’s so much heavy, burdensome things in the world today,” Marincic said. “Everyone just needs an outlet to step away from it for a while and laugh.”

In addition to directing, Marincic also will play the role of the prison guard, Lucille, after the previous cast member opted out because of her busy schedule. Hepner is taking on the character of Rosemary, a lawyer who went to prison because she embezzled money.

The cast of the ‘"The Delval Divas" rehearse a scene Monday, Sept. 14, 2022, at Stage 212 in La Salle. (Scott Anderson - sanderson@shawmedia.com)

Hepner’s spent more than 40 years in theater. She’s acted and directed and serves as the board of directors at the Engle Lane Theater in Streator and said she loves everything about theater.

“I’m glad it’s the same group of people because we gel and work well together,” Kathy said. “Once you get into theater, it becomes your family. It’s a lot of fun.”

A special alcoholic drink called prison poison, a sangria mixed drink in reference to the play, will be served as a special in addition to the normal offerings of beer, wine and non-alcoholic beverages. Performances are scheduled 7:30 p.m. Friday Sept. 23, and Saturday, Sept 24, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, at 700 First St. in La Salle.

For more information about the show or to buy tickets, go to the Stage 212 website at https://www.stage212.org/delval-divas