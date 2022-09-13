Reddick Mansion invites local students for homecoming pictures

The Reddick Mansion Association is inviting students from Ottawa Township High School and Marquette Academy to use its grounds and selected interior rooms for their 2022 homecoming photos.

The grounds will be open from 3 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17 for Marquette Academy and on Saturday, Sept. 24 for Ottawa Township High School at 100 W. Lafayette St.

Homecoming attendees, as well as their families and friends are welcome to attend. There is no charge for this event, but donations for the upkeep of the grounds are always accepted.

Homecoming attendees may also create by taking photos in the west parlors on the second floor of the mansion. For this amenity, 30-minute appointments between 2 and 5 p.m. must be reserved ahead of time.

The cost is $30 per group with a maximum number of eight homecoming attendees per group. Attendees will need to provide their own cameras. The photo session payments may be made in cash of by check.

Reservations for the interior photos are taken on a first come, first serve basis and can be made by calling the mansion at 815-433-6100 or on email at contact@reddickmansion.org.

Other area high schools may also make arrangements for exterior and interior prom photo sessions by contacting the mansion.

The Reddick Mansion, built in 1858, is open for tours and has rental space available for special events.