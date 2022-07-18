Livingston County will host 4-H show in Pontiac

4-H youth are bringing their general projects, livestock and smiles to Pontiac next week.

It is time to welcome back one of summer’s best traditions. The 2022 Livingston County 4-H Show is July 20-23 at 4-H Park in Pontiac. Local youth have finishing up and prepping their projects to show.

With more than 6 million members, 4-H strives to encourage youth in finding their passions and developing those lifelong skills they will need later in life such as leadership, teamwork, organization and more. 4-H is thriving in 2022 and continues to be recognized as the nation’s largest youth development organization. Project areas range from livestock, plants and soils, computer science, drones, visual arts, robotics, among others, making 4-H truly for everyone.

Plan your visit by downloading the show book and full schedule at go.illinois.edu/Livingston4H or grab one at the Livingston Extension office, 1412 S. Locust St., between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday (closed noon to 1 p.m.). For questions, information on joining 4-H, or if you will need an accommodation in order to participate, call the Livingston County Extension Office at 815-842-1776. Early requests are encouraged to allow sufficient time to meet access needs.

Remember to dress for the outdoors, wear sunscreen and bring water to drink.