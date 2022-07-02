Homemade no-churn ice cream kit available at Reddick Library in Ottawa

This month’s kit at Reddick Library in Ottawa will contain some of the supplies to make homemade no-churn ice cream.

Additional recipes will be provided. Kits will be available until supplies run out. Registration is not required. Kits are limited to one per patron.

The following events also are scheduled the week of Tuesday, July 5, at Reddick Library, 1010 Canal St., Ottawa. Call 815-434-0509 for information.

10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, July 5: Red, White, and Blue Story Time, ages 3 to 6. Join the library for this story time all about things red, white and blue.

10 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 6: Animals of the Forest, ages 9 to 36 months Who lives in the woods? Visitors find out while singing, dancing and listening to stories about the forest.

4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 6: Let’s Get Dirty, third through fifth grades. Let’s take a closer look at soil, learn about how to apply the 3 R’s in the garden, and make an adorable plant person to bring home.

2 to 3 p.m. Friday, July 8: Game Day, ninth through 12th grades. The library will have Cards Against Humanity (Family Editon), Uno, Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza, and a variety of board games to play.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, July 9: The Loop Group, adults. Learn to knit or crochet in a friendly environment with knowledgeable people.