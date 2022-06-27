Sheridan turns 150, week full of activities planned

Sheridan is celebrating its sesquicentennial in the next week.

Activities are planned through Monday, July 4, with the majority of activities scheduled July 3 and 4.

Calling it Historical Day, July 3 will be highlighted by a displaying of the time capsule from 1972. Additionally, six individuals will portray mayors from the village’s past during a presentation at 3 p.m., followed by the introduction of Mr. Centennial and Mrs. Centennial.

The village’s Independence Day fireworks are planned at dusk Monday, July 4. The day will be filled with activities, including a parade, kiddy tractor pull, petting zoo, book sale, car and tractor show and live music.

The village kicked off its festivities Sunday with a vintage baseball game at the ball field near the school.

All activities are sponsored by the Sheridan Community Club and the village of Sheridan.

Monday, June 27

Noon to 4 p.m.: Ice cream social, park.

Tuesday, June 28

7 p.m.: Bingo night, Sheridan Elevator, 215 N. Robinson St.

Wednesday, June 29

6 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Help support one of Sheridan’s best and learn some History of their Success, Calico Cafe, 215 N. Robinson St.

7 p.m.: Bingo, Sheridan American Legion, 300 E. Si Johnson Ave.

Friday, July 1

7:30 to 11:30 p.m.: Cadillac Groove, live music, sponsored by The Corner Tap

Saturday, July 1

10 a.m.: Family float on the Fox (10 to 11 a.m.), adult float (2 p.m.) and historic pontoon cruise (3 p.m.) hosted by Fox Hollow Tubing, 2480 N. 41st Road throughout day.

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Historical society, 185 N. Robinson St.

2 p.m.: Wine tasting at Sheridan Tobacco Store, 207 W. Si Johnson Ave.

5 p.m.: Welcomeburger, then movie in the park “Encanto” at dark (food will be available for purchase)

5 to 8 p.m.: Bad Hombres, live music, Sheridan Elevator, 215 N. Robinson St.

Sunday, July 3 Historical Day

8 a.m. to noon: Breakfast, Sheridan Elevator, 215 N. Robinson St.

9 to 10 a.m.: Church service in the park

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Special 150th, displaying of time capsule from 1972, historical society, 185 N. Robinson St.

10 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Business walk, maps available Saturday at library, 120 E. Si Johnson Ave., and Sunday at Historical Society.

11 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Fire department open house with carriage rides, 405 N. Bushnell St.

3 p.m.: Mayors of the Past, six individuals will portray mayors from the past followed by Mr. and Mrs. Centennial

Monday, July 4

8 a.m. to noon: Craft show

9 to 11 a.m.: Kiddy tractor pull, begins by post office, 180 W. Si Johnson Ave.

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Petting zoo with pony rides and mechanical bull, zip line and Euro bungee

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Friends of the Library book sale

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Historical society open

10:30 a.m.: Parade lines up on Church Street

Noon: Parade begins, car and tractor show follows at Sheridan Grade School, 115 E. Si Johnson Ave.

2 to 3:30 p.m.: Toilet bowl races, registration at Sheridan Tab Store.

5 p.m.: Food trucks

6 to 9 p.m.: Whiskey Romance, live music.

Dusk: Fireworks