Ottawa city rec skating party set for June 29

A city rec skating party from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, will highlight Ottawa Recreation activities in Week 4.

Cost is $2 and refreshments are available for purchase.

Week 4 activities run Monday, June 27, through Friday, July 1. Summer programming will be available weekly through Friday, July 29. To register for programs, visit the office at 301 Madison St., Ottawa, or apply online at www.ottawarecreation.org. For program information, call 815-434-7292.

Morning parks (Kiwanis, Lincoln School, Lincoln-Douglas and Turnberry) meet 9 a.m. to noon, and afternoon parks (Hollywood Park north of Sam’s Pizza, East Side Park, McKinley School, Rigden Park) meet 1 to 4 p.m. New this summer to morning and afternoon parks are Grand Ridge Park in Grand Ridge and Knudson Park in Marseilles.

Activities for Week 4 are listed below by start date and program.

Monday, June 27

All Ottawa Recreation participants will have a chance to swim at Marseilles City Pool each Monday during summer programming. Families should contact park supervisors for pickup times and permission slips to ride the bus. The pool entrance fee is free for children younger than 16 years who enter with Ottawa Recreation supervisors.

Shoot the Rock basketball camp is 9 to 10:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday at Shepherd Gym for session 1 and 10:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday for session 2.

Sports of all sorts camp is full. Session 1 for 3 to 5 years is scheduled 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Little Ninjas martial arts training is open to children ages 8 to 12 years from noon to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday at Duque Institute Facility. Camp is full.

Golf lessons 9 to 10:15 a.m. Monday through Thursday at Pine Hills Golf Club. Call Pine Hills at 815-434-3985 to register. Drills and training aids will be present to help with chipping and putting.

Tennis lessons continue at Ottawa High School. Five sessions will meet Monday through Friday: Session 1 for third and fourth grades, 9 to 10 a.m.; Session 2 for fifth and sixth grades, 10 to 11 a.m.; Session 3 for seventh and eighth grades, 11 a.m. to noon; Session 4 for high school boys, 9 to 10:30 a.m. and 1 to 2:30 p.m.; Session 5 for high school girls, 10:30 a.m. to noon and 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Munchkin Tennis continues for students entering first and second grades. The camp will meet 8:30 to 9 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Tuesday, June 28

Crafts and Tiny Tots programs continue at all parks. Families can register at the parks.

Two sessions of swim lessons will take place on Tuesday and Thursday. Lessons for Tiny Tots (children ages 3 to 5 years) are 6 to 6:30 p.m., and lessons for school-aged children (ages 6 to 12 years) run 6:35 to 7:05 p.m.

Thursday, June 30

Crafts and Tiny Tots programs continue at all parks. Families can register at the parks.

Friday, July 1

Bowling sessions continue at Dettore’s Town Lanes. Openings are available in Session 1 (1 to 2:15 p.m.) and Session 2 (2:15 to 3:30 p.m.)

Coming in Week 5

Ottawa Rec will host movie day beginning at 10 a.m. Monday, July 6, at Roxy Cinemas. Doors open at 9:15 a.m. Transportation will be provided. See park supervisors for details.