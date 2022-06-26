K-2 students will try to make unsinkable boats at Reddick Library in Ottawa

The following events also are scheduled the week of June 27 at Reddick Library, 1010 Canal St., Ottawa. Call 815-434-0509 for information.

4 to 5 p.m. Monday, June 27: Color Me Crazy, all ages. Come to the library for a little relaxation and coloring. All supplies provided.

10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, June 28: Down on the Farm, ages 3 to 6. Peep, moo, and oink are just a few sounds children will hear at the farm-themed story time.

5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 28: Owl Pellets, sixth through eighth grades. Owls are so interesting, and we rarely get to see them up close. The library will be dissecting owl pellets to help children learn more about their habitats and diets.

10 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 29: Zoo Animal Romp, ages 9 to 36 months. Run, slither, and stomp through this zoo-themed story time.

3 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 29: Bingo Blitz, ages 9 to 12. Join the library for some fun and some Bingo.

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, June 30: Summer Movie Madness, “Despicable Me 3,” all ages.

4:30 to 5:15 p.m. Thursday, June 30: Unsinkable Boats, kindergarten through second grade. See if you can make an unsinkable boat! How much weight can yours hold without sinking?