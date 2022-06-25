Ottawa man cited after Interstate 80 crash near Marseilles

A 72-year-old Ottawa man was issued citations Friday, including one pertaining to violating Scott’s Law, on Interstate 80 between Ottawa and Marseilles, said Illinois State Police District 17.

Rodger D. Fought was traveling west on Interstate 80 approaching an active maintenance zone near milepost 94 in La Salle County at about 12:24 p.m. Friday, troopers said.

For unknown reasons Fought lost control of his vehicle, drove onto the right shoulder and struck two unoccupied Illinois Department of Transportation vehicles before coming to rest in the right (north) ditch, troopers said.

Fought was taken to a local area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Scott’s Law in Illinois mandates motorists approaching any police or other emergency vehicle stopped along the roadway must change lanes if possible, reduce speed and proceed with increased caution.

The right lane of Interstate 80 westbound was closed for the crash investigation and clean-up. Just short of two hours later, it was reopened.

Fought was cited on complaints of failure to yield to a stationary authorized emergency vehicle, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and improper lane usage.