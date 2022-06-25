Buffalo Rock State Park entrance construction to begin Monday

Construction on the Buffalo Rock State Park entrance near Ottawa will begin Monday, June 27.

This project will reconstruct a retaining wall along the park’s entrance wall. Other improvements are expected to include new pavement, gutters and guardrails. Traffic will be reduced to one lane and will be controlled by signals during the project, which is expected to be completed by late fall.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area and be prepared for slow and stopped traffic.