More work expected at Lundy Street rail crossing in Streator

The Burlington Northern/Santa Fe railroad crossing at Lundy Street in Streator still needs more repairs.

City Engineer Jeremy Palm told Councilman Timothy Geary who asked about the recently-closed crossing on Wednesday that the railroad company was intending on closing it again soon to make more repairs.

Geary said he was surprised after the crossing had been closed for repairs, the surface still was in poor shape, noting it knocked off the top of his jeep going about 10 mph over it. Palm said the road surface at the crossing is temporary until repairs can be made.