June 24, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeElectionPrep SportsCoronavirusObituariesOnline NewspaperStarved Rock CountryLocal EventsThe First Hundred Miles

More work expected at Lundy Street rail crossing in Streator

Surface still in poor shape

By Derek Barichello
The Lundy Street railroad crossing in Streator was closed June 3, 2022. It has since reopened, but more repairs are needed, said City Engineer Jeremy Palm.

The Lundy Street railroad crossing in Streator was closed June 3, 2022. It has since reopened, but more repairs are needed, said City Engineer Jeremy Palm. (Derek Barichello - dbarichello@shawmedia.com)

The Burlington Northern/Santa Fe railroad crossing at Lundy Street in Streator still needs more repairs.

City Engineer Jeremy Palm told Councilman Timothy Geary who asked about the recently-closed crossing on Wednesday that the railroad company was intending on closing it again soon to make more repairs.

Geary said he was surprised after the crossing had been closed for repairs, the surface still was in poor shape, noting it knocked off the top of his jeep going about 10 mph over it. Palm said the road surface at the crossing is temporary until repairs can be made.