Construction may start Thursday to repave Fulton Street in Streator.

The Streator City Council approved an intergovernmental agreement with La Salle County to pay for roughly 500 feet of the project, totaling $28,390. The city will reimburse the county, which intends to pave Fulton Street and Highland Place from Otter Creek Road to Martha Lane. The street begins in the city’s limits and goes beyond them.

The La Salle County Board already has approved the project.