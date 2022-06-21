Eyes on Enterprise: Record store opens inside Streator’s Hometown Shoppes

Bill Dvorak, of Grand Ridge, has been selling vinyl records for at least 35 years — most of his life.

Under the name Groovy Dog Records, he sells online and at record conventions and he recently opened up shop inside Hometown Shoppes at Northpoint Plaza in Streator. Over the years, he’s also been in different antique malls and had a storefront in downtown Peru a few year ago.

He appreciates the connection he’s able to make with customers by having a brick-and-mortar location, he said. At his store, customers can browse a variety of vinyl, CDs, cassettes, music-related DVDs such as concerts and artist biographies, and purchase audio equipment.

Groovy Dog Records at 16 Northpoint Drive, Streator, inside Hometown Shoppes, is open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For more information, visit fb.com/groovydogrecords.

