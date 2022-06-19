Reddick Library in Ottawa will host Terra Cotta pot decorating craft time

The following events also are scheduled the week of June 20 at Reddick Library, 1010 Canal St., Ottawa. Call 815-434-0509 for information.

1 to 2 p.m. Monday, June 20: Mystery Monday Book Club, adults. “Final Girls” by Riley Sager will be discussed. New members are always welcome join this librarian-led book club. Copies of the book will be available for check out from the library. Book Summary: Ten years ago, Quincy Carpenter went on vacation with five friends and returned as the only survivor of a horrific massacre. Now, someone is after her again, and she will have to revisit what actually happened on that fateful night.

4 to 5 p.m. Monday, June 20: Color Me Crazy, all ages. Come to the library for some relaxation and coloring. All supplies provided.

10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, June 21: Dinosaur Roar, ages 3 to 6. Expect a dino-good time at this story time all about dinosaurs.

10 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 22: Busy Animals at Night, ages 9 to 36 months. Which animals come out to play in the dark? Find out when you join us for dancing, songs, and a craft.

4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 22: Hour of Code, third through fifth grades. The library will go through a self-paced lesson to get Astronaut Monkey all the bananas while learning the basics of how video games move their characters.

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, June 23: Summer Movie Madness, all ages. The library will be showing “Minions” (Rated PG).

3 to 4 p.m. Thursday, June 23: LEGO Madness, all ages. Join the library for this fun LEGO building challenge.

10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Friday, June 24: Parachute Pandemonium, ages 3 to 6. Join in the fun as the library leads games moving the parachute. Songs and surprises will make this an event that you won’t want to miss.

3 to 4 p.m. Friday, June 24: Gamers Group, ninth through 12th grades. Get your game on at Reddick Library with Wii, PlayStation 4, and Xbox 360 Kinect.

10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 25: Summer Crafter Hours: Decoupage Terra Cotta Pots, adults. Supplies will be provided to decorate a terra cotta pot that’s perfect for a small plant. Wear clothing that is appropriate for painting. Registration is required as spots are limited due to the availability of supplies. To reserve a spot for this class, call the library or stop at the front circulation desk.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, June 25: Loop Group, adults. Learn to knit and crochet in a fun environment from knowledgeable people.