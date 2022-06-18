Free magic show headlines Week 3 of Ottawa Recreation activities

The Rob Thompson Magic Show headlines Week 3 of summer activities sponsored by Ottawa Recreation. The magic show is scheduled 10:15 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 22, at the Central Intermediate School cafetorium. Bus transportation will be provided. Supervisors will meet at their parks until the bus transportation arrives. Supervisors will not be available at parks during the show. Permission slips are required for children shuttled from parks to the school. See park supervisors for more information. That afternoon, an all-park play day will run 1 to 4 p.m. at Rigden Park.

Week 3 activities run Monday, June 20, through Friday, June 24. Summer programming will be available weekly through Friday, July 29. To register for programs, visit the office at 301 Madison St., Ottawa, or apply online at www.ottawarecreation.org. For program information, call 815-434-7292.

Activities for Week 3 are listed below by start date and program.

Monday, June 20

All Ottawa Recreation participants will have a chance to swim at Marseilles City Pool each Monday during summer programming. Families should contact park supervisors for pickup times and permission slips to ride the bus. The pool entrance fee is free for children younger than 16 years who enter with Ottawa Recreation supervisors.

The Girls Basketball: Hoop It Up! camp has openings in two sessions running Monday through Wednesday. Session 1 (9 to 10:30 a.m.) is for fifth and sixth graders, and Session 2 (10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.) is for seventh and eighth graders.

Little Ninjas martial arts training is open to children ages 5 to 7 years from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday at Duque Institute Facility.

Golf lessons for children ages 11 to 13 years runs 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Monday through Wednesday at Pine Hills Golf Club. Call Pine Hills at 815-434-3985 to register.

Safety Town sessions continue 9 to 11 a.m. Monday through Friday at Central Intermediate School.

Urban Photo Safari has openings available for fifth through eighth grade students interested in photography. The camp meets 10 a.m. to noon Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Two laser tag sessions are available 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. Monday through Wednesday at the YMCA. Sessions are divided into two age groups: one for children ages 5 to 7 years and another for children ages 8 to 12 years.

Tennis lessons continue at Ottawa High School. Five sessions will meet Monday through Friday: Session 1 for third and fourth grades, 9 to 10 a.m.; Session 2 for fifth and sixth grades, 10 to 11 a.m.; Session 3 for seventh and eighth grades, 11 a.m. to noon; Session 4 for high school boys, 9 to 10:30 a.m. and 1 to 2:30 p.m.; Session 5 for high school girls, 10:30 a.m. to noon and 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Munchkin Tennis continues for students entering first and second grades. The camp will meet 8:30 to 9 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Tuesday, June 21

Crafts and Tiny Tots programs continue at all parks. Families can register at the parks.

Two sessions of swim lessons will take place on Tuesday and Thursday. Lessons for Tiny Tots (children ages 3 to 5 years) are 6 to 6:30 p.m., and lessons for school-aged children (ages 6 to 12 years) run 6:35 to 7:05 p.m.

Thursday, June 23

Crafts and Tiny Tots programs continue at all parks. Families can register at the parks.

Friday, June 24

Bowling sessions continue at Dettore’s Town Lanes. Openings are available in Session 1 (1 to 2:15 p.m.) and Session 2 (2:15 to 3:30 p.m.)

Coming in Week 4