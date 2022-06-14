Labor of Love applications open to low-income homeowners in need of house repairs

Low-income homeowners can apply for free assistance with essential home repairs, improvements and modifications through United Way of Eastern La Salle County’s Labor of Love program. Homes owned by families of deployed military personnel also are eligible to apply.

The 2022 Labor of Love home improvement event is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 1. The deadline to submit applications for home repairs is Monday, Aug. 1. Repairs are provided at no charge to people who own their home but who, because of financial or physical limitations, are unable to do needed repairs themselves and cannot afford the expense of hiring the work done. To be eligible for Labor of Love assistance consideration, applicants must meet the following criteria:

Own and live in their home, with no plans to vacate or sell the home for a period of three to five years.

The home must be located within eastern La Salle County, specifically: Dayton, Grand Ridge, Harding, Leland, Marseilles, Naplate, Norway, Ottawa, Seneca, Serena, Sheridan and Wedron.

The home must be a single-family home, not rental property or condo.

The home is insured under a homeowner’s policy.

The home’s property taxes are paid and the property is not in foreclosure.

Household income must be no greater than 50% of the La Salle County median annual income.

Be financially and physically unable to do the work themselves.

Sign a homeowner agreement, release, and waiver; and provide verification of income and homeownership.

Military families are to provide a copy of military orders or active-duty ID card. All homes owned by military families of deployed personnel will be considered.

Must agree to inspections of the property. (Only those individuals necessary to evaluate repair needs will enter the home. The previewer will be required to wear a mask.)

“Protecting and preserving the safety and health of the homeowners we serve, as well as that of our volunteers, staff and community partners remains a priority,” Bill Cairns, Local 195/174 carpenter and Labor of Love co-chairman, said in a news release. “We will continue health safety precautions for home previews and how projects will be completed at each home.”

All services will be performed with measures in place recommended by the CDC, state and local health department.

The program works in partnership with 12 area communities, the Illinois Valley Building Trades, Exelon, volunteers, organizations, churches, schools and contractors to ensure the safety, accessibility and security of low-income homeowners’ homes – particularly the elderly, people with disabilities, veterans and families with young children. The program also helps spouses of active-duty military personnel to maintain their homes while their loved ones are away.

“The primary goal of Labor of Love is to help individuals and families remain in their homes, living independently, safe, warm and dry,” Brian Lacke, electrician LU 176 and program co-chairman, said in a news release. “Our first priorities will be to address repair issues that present a health or safety risk and/or limits access to or within the home.”

Most of the work is completed in one day, which traditionally takes place rain or shine the first Saturday in October. Volunteers of all skill levels come together to tackle issues such as broken steps, missing railings, faulty plumbing and wiring, leaking roofs, weatherization and home-safety repair projects. Repair and improvement projects are planned and supervised by professional trades people, contractors and house captains who donate their time and skills.

Labor of Love applications are available at the drive-up windows of many financial institutions, including: First National Bank of Ottawa; First Federal Savings Bank, Ottawa, Main Street branch; Old Second National Bank, Ottawa; OSB Community Bank, Ottawa and Marseilles (formerly Twin Oaks Savings Bank); Financial Plus Credit Union, Ottawa; First State Bank, Ottawa; Midland States Bank, Ottawa, Etna Road branch; Streator Onized Credit Union, Ottawa; Marseilles Bank, Marseilles; Grand Ridge National Bank, Grand Ridge; and First Midwest Bank of Seneca. Applications also are available at the United Way office, 601 State St., Ottawa, and Marseilles City Hall. Applications will be considered and homes previewed as they are received.

Organizers urge family and friends to encourage people in need to apply.

“So often, the people who need and deserve the help the most are the most hesitant to apply” John Levy, Labor of Love co-chairman, said in a news release. “Older adults may be hesitant to seek Labor of Love assistance, afraid that there may be a catch, a hidden cost to free home repairs, which there is not. We’ve also been told by deserving seniors that there are others who need help more than they do.”

All materials and labor are provided to eligible homeowners with no charge to the homeowners or their family. United Way is able to offer the program at no cost because of community donations, memorials, a Community Outreach grant from Exelon Nuclear La Salle Station (the program’s Signature Sponsor for 18 years) and a weatherization grant from Warm Neighbors Foundation as well as hundreds of volunteers and local contractors who provide labor.

This year marks Labor of Love’s 31st year helping to preserve homeownership and ensuring homeowners who need help can live independently in healthy and safe homes. For information about Labor of Love home assistance, to get involved, volunteer or donate, contact United Way of Eastern La Salle County at 815-434-4003 or unitedwayelc@sbcglobal.net.