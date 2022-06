A Joliet man was taken to OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Ottawa, for injuries sustained in a vehicle-pedestrian accident at 8:56 a.m. Saturday at La Salle and West Jefferson streets, Ottawa police said.

Adam J. Hamilton, 35, of Joliet was injured after being struck by a GMC Yukon driven by Frances A. Mitchell, 72, of Ottawa, who was ticketed for failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk, police said. A condition report was not immediately available.