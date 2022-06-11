Sidewalk chalk contest highlights Week 2 of Ottawa Recreation programs

Children can show off their art skills during a sidewalk chalk contest during Week 2 of Ottawa Recreation summer activities. Participants can decorate sidewalks and play games on Wednesday, June 15, at their designated park. Prizes will be available from park supervisors.

Week 2 activities run Monday, June 13, through Friday, June 17. Summer programming will be available weekly through Friday, July 29. To register for programs, visit the office at 301 Madison St., Ottawa, or apply online at www.ottawarecreation.org. For program information, call 815-434-7292.

Morning parks (Kiwanis, Lincoln School, Lincoln-Douglas and Turnberry) meet 9 a.m. to noon, and afternoon parks (Hollywood Park north of Sam’s Pizza, East Side Park, McKinley School, Rigden Park) meet 1 to 4 p.m. New this summer to morning and afternoon parks are Grand Ridge Park in Grand Ridge and Knudson Park in Marseilles.

Activities beginning in Week 2 are listed below by start date and program.

Monday, June 13

Participants at morning parks (Grand Ridge, Kiwanis, Lincoln School, Lincoln-Douglas and Turnberry) will have a chance to swim at Marseilles City Pool. Families should contact park supervisors for pickup times and permission slips to ride the bus. The pool entrance fee is free for children younger than 16 years who enter with Ottawa Recreation supervisors.

The Mini Monet Art Camp for children ages 8 to 10 years begins in the basement of City Hall. Session 1 (9 to 10:30 a.m.) has openings. Session 3 (1 to 2:30 p.m.) is full. The camp meets daily Monday through Friday.

Young Van Goghs Art Camp for children ages 11 to 13 years has openings in Session 2 (10:30 a.m. to noon) and Session 4 (2:30 to 4 p.m.). The camp meets daily Monday through Friday.

Cheer and Pom Camp for students entering first through fifth grades will begin at Ottawa High School on the east end of the track. A registration fee applies. Openings are available in Session 1 (10 to 11 a.m.) and Session 2 (11 a.m. to noon). The camp meets daily Monday through Thursday.

Little Ninjas Martial Arts Training for children ages 5 to 7 years meets 1 to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday at Duque Institute Facility.

Beginner golf camps will meet Monday through Wednesday at Pine Hills Golf Club. Registration for this camp is handled through Pine Hills by calling 815-434-3985. Children ages 5 to 7 years will meet 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., and children ages 8 to 10 years will meet 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Safety Town Session 1, a two-week camp meeting the weeks of June 13 and June 20, runs 9 to 11 a.m. Monday through Friday at McKinley Elementary School.

Tuesday, June 14

Crafts and Tiny Tots programs continue at all parks. Families can register at the parks.

Wednesday, June 15

A Frisbee contest that challenges accuracy, distance and tricks will take place at the parks. Participants also can play Frolf and learn other Frisbee games.

Tennis lessons begin at Ottawa High School. A registration fee covers lessons and tournament entry. Five sessions will meet Monday through Friday: Session 1 for third and fourth grades, 9 to 10 a.m.; Session 2 for fifth and sixth grades, 10 to 11 a.m.; Session 3 for seventh and eighth grades, 11 a.m. to noon; Session for high school boys, 9 to 10:30 a.m. and 1 to 2:30 p.m.; Session 5 for high school girls, 10:30 a.m. to noon and 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Munchkin Tennis for students entering first and second grades will meet 8:30 to 9 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Thursday, June 16

Crafts and Tiny Tots programs continue at all parks. Families can register at the parks.

Friday, June 17

Bowling sessions continue at Dettore’s Town Lanes. Openings are available in Session 1 (1 to 2:15 p.m.) and Session 2 (2:15 to 3:30 p.m.)

Coming in Week 3

The Rob Thompson Magic Show is scheduled 10:15 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 22, at the Shepherd Middle School football field. Admission is free, and all are welcome. Bus transportation will be provided. Supervisors will meet at their parks until the bus transportation arrives. Supervisors will not be available at parks during the show. Permission slips are required for children shuttled from parks to the school. See park supervisors for more information. That afternoon, an all-park play day will run 1 to 4 p.m. at Rigden Park.