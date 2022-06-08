June 08, 2022
Comedy whodunit ‘Clue’ coming to Engle Lane stage in Streator

Six performances planned starting June 11

By Shaw Local News Network
Starring in the Community Players of Streator performance of "Clue: On Stage" are (front row, from left) Amy Rankin, Alyssa Guerrero, (back row) Corrie Blakemore, Dalton Dean, Stacia Larson, Nik Frig, Chris Aubrey and Pete Hamilton. Six performances are scheduled June 11-12 and June 14-17. (Photo provided by Community Players of Streator)

Fans of both the classic board game and the 1985 cult movie are in for a theatrical treat as the Community Players of Streator present the comedy whodunit “CLUE: On Stage” at the William C. Schiffbauer Center for the Performing Arts at Engle Lane Theatre.

A series of six performances begins with two matinees at 2 p.m. June 11-12, followed by four 7:30 p.m. shows June 14-17. Doors open one hour before showtime at Engle Lane Theatre, 1012 Columbus Road, Streator.

Director Lisa Gill has assembled a cast of “usual suspects” featuring Pete Hamilton as Wadsworth, Stacia Larson as Yvette, Alyssa Guerrero as Ms. Scarlet, Corrie Pavlick as Mrs. Peacock, Amy Rankin as Mrs. White, Dalton Dean as Col. Mustard, Nik Frig as Professor Plum, Chris Aubry as Mr. Green, Lily Austin as the cook, Nick Adams as Mr. Boddy and Robbie Lake as the car cop. Before the script’s body count gets too high, the characters will do their best to figure out who committed the crime, where and with what object.

For tickets or information, call the theater box office at 815-672-3584 or visit englelane.org.