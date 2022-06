A semi tractor trailer was fully engulfed in flames Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 80 westbound near Ottawa following what was reported as a two-vehicle crash.

As of 4:40 p.m. Tuesday, both directions of traffic were stalled by the crash near mile marker 94, near the Route 71 exit.

Motorists should avoid the area if possible with a detour. The Times will have more information on the crash as it becomes available.