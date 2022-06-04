Two Rivers Wine Fest kicks off three-day event in Ottawa

The Two Rivers Wine Fest began Friday at the Jordan block in downtown Ottawa. The event will continue through Sunday.Laurie Smudzinski of August Hill Winery pours a sample of wine for a customer Friday, June 3, 2022, at Wine Fest in Ottawa. The festival runs through Sunday. (Tom Sistak for Shaw Media)Fred and Debbie Kloese find a relaxing spot to enjoy their wine Friday, June 3, 2022, at Wine Fest in Ottawa. (Tom Sistak for Shaw Media)The Noon Rotary Club’s Craig Emmett grills ears of corn for Wine Fest attendees to enjoy with their wine Friday, June 3, 2022, during opening night of the festival in downtown Ottawa. The event runs through Sunday. (Tom Sistak for Shaw Media)Lucas Sanor entertains on the saxophone while the crowd of wine lovers relaxes Friday, June 3, 2022, at Wine Fest in Ottawa. The festival runs through Sunday. (Tom Sistak for Shaw Media)