Putt for History at Pine Hills will raise money for Reddick Mansion in Ottawa

The Reddick Mansion Association is inviting area golfers to support the mansion during its Putt for History golf outing at Pine Hills Golf Club with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 11.

The event, an 18-hole, four-person scramble, costs $60 per golfer and includes golf, cart, prizes and pizza buffet. The winning team will be awarded $500 plus prizes will be given for the longest putt and closest drive to the pin.

Returning this year will be a 50/50 raffle with all proceeds benefitting the Ottawa Community Food Basket.

“With the rising food costs, the RMA board felt strongly that we should continue to do our part in helping those in need in the area,” said Reddick Mansion Association President Lorraine McCallister.

“Last year’s golf outing was a great success and we look forward to another wonderful event this year,” said Mary Caba, RMA board member and event chairperson. “Thanks to the support of our community businesses, we have some great prizes.”

Golfers also will be able to bid on an array of themed gift baskets, such as “Movie and a Meal” or “Margaritaville” created by the RMA board members.

Space is limited to 72 golfers and spaces for singles through foursomes are available. Golfers may register by calling or emailing the Reddick Mansion at 815-433-6100 and contact@reddickmansion.org. Payment may be made on June 11.

All proceeds from this event will be used for the further restoration of the Reddick Mansion at 100 W. Lafayette St. The mansion was built in 1858, and is listed in the National Register of Historic Sites. It is open to the public for tours and also has meeting/reception rooms available for rent.