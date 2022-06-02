Starved Rock Regional Center will host annual Celebration at SkyDive Chicago

The Starved Rock Regional Center will be hosting Sunday, June 5, its eighth annual Celebration at Skydive Chicago.

The event will include a trackless train, axe throwing, a foam party, bounce houses, live music presented by Radium City Rebels, miniature golf, food, drinks, games, a 50/50 raffle, appearances by some favorite characters, dance performances by Adagio and a car show presented by The Auto Inspector, as well as skydiving.

The event is scheduled 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Skydive Chicago, 3215 E. 1969th Rd., Ottawa, and admission is $10 per car for both car show participants and event goers.

While this event is an activity-packed day, it also is SRRC’s second largest fundraiser of the year and helps to provide therapy and development services to hundreds of children with special needs.

SRRC provides therapy services to children in La Salle and Bureau counties and has a daycare in Ottawa. The agency serves more than 500 children per year.

Volunteers are needed for the event. If you have any questions or are interested in volunteering, email jenniferk@starvedrockcenter.org or call 815-434-0857.