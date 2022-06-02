Music in the Park series returns to Knudson Park in Marseilles

The Music in the Park concert series kicks off Friday, June 3, at Knudson Park in Marseilles.

Music will be performed 7 to 9 p.m., unless otherwise noted. The event is hosted by Marseilles Tourism and Park Committee and sponsored by Hicks Tax Service, Marseilles Bank, Marseilles Family Restaurant, Ottawa Savings Bank, We Fix That, D & S Grocery and Caselli Insurance.

A Salute to First Responders will open the series Friday. Matt Pittman and Kevin Kramer are scheduled to perform a variety of folk, rock, gospel and various styles of music.

The remaining schedule for the concert series includes:

Friday, June 10: DJ John Maltas, youth night and open mic.

Saturday, June 18: Music on Main Street, across from Bowl Rite. Originals and 90s music, 1 to 4 p.m.

Friday, June 24: Gaffney / Davis Band, two bands merge for old time rock and roll mix. Also Hawaiian or tie dye shirt night.

Friday, July 22: Moementum, old time rock and roll, melody of songs.

Saturday, Aug. 6: Dan Rub and special guest, acoustic music, traditional, folk rock.

Friday, Aug. 19: Split Rock, country and mix.











