June 02, 2022
Shaw Local
Downtown Streator businesses will host Margaritaville on Main

Event in collaboration with Jammin at the Clock

By Shaw Local News Network

To kick off the Jammin at the Clock summer concert series Friday night in Streator, downtown businesses are hosting Margaritaville on Main.

Businesses will stay open until 8 p.m. to coincide with the musical performance 6 to 8 p.m. from Johnny Russler and the Beach Bum Band at Heritage Park. The Jimmy Buffett, Hawaiian theme of the downtown event is in-line with the band’s music.

Fourteen downtown business are participating. To find a full listing, go to the Margaritaville on Main event page on Facebook.