Grand Bear cabins fire in Utica under control as of Tuesday morning

Just before midnight Tuesday, the Utica Fire Department said the fire at the Grand Bear Resort cabins is under control.

Some of the 57 fire departments from 13 MABAS divisions were released as firefighters remained on scene to work on hot spots throughout the night of what was a five-alarm fire.

A press conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday to share more information about the fire.

Large flames engulf several cabins at Grand Bear Resort on Monday, May 30, 2022. High winds made it difficult for firefighters to battle the flames. (Scott Anderson)

Seven cabin structures were a total loss from Monday’s fire, said Drew Partain, assistant Utica fire chief. The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

Firefighters, however, identified the source of the fire. The fire is believed to have originated on the porch of Cabin 19 (cabins are comprised of four connecting units). The fire then quickly spread to neighboring Cabin 18.

There is no evidence of arson and the La Salle County State’s Attorney’s Office has confirmed they have not been contacted in any regard to an arson investigation. The Illinois State Fire Marshal has been called to investigate the cause.

As a precaution, the Grand Bear lodge and water park have been evacuated, along with villa occupants. There is no damage to the lodge or water park, the resort said in a press release.