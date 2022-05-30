Streator residents remember the fallen on Memorial Day

Jennifer Huber told those in attendance Monday at Veterans Plaza in City Park in Streator, “just being here helps start the healing process.”

Huber delivered the address during the city’s annual Memorial Day program, which included the Pledge of Allegiance, “Star Spangled Banner,” presenting of colors, firing squad and taps.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 8 The posting of the colors Monday, May 30, 2022, at the Memorial Day ceremony in Veterans Plaza in City Park in Streator. (Derek Barichello - dbarichello@shawmedia.com)

Huber explained to the dozens of people watching along Hickory Street and underneath the shade of the former Veterans of Foreign Wars building the process of when a soldier dies, their families are notified by two soldiers dressed in their Class A uniforms.

“It’s unmistakable,” Huber said of the situation.

“One of the most important military duties is to provide a death notification to the deceased’s next of kin,” Huber said. “It takes a special kind of bravery to walk up to a parent or a spouse’s door, knock, and deliver the news.”

Huber also explained a brief history of the gold star and how it honors a soldier for their sacrifice, by passing the honor to their families.

Huber said because there are some veterans who gave the ultimate sacrifice, it is good for residents to attend veterans ceremonies to show veterans who survived war that they are cared for.

“As we go and leave here (Sunday), enjoy your time off by all means,” Huber said. “We don’t know them all, but we owe them all (she said referring to veterans). And we know we are free because of the brave.”



