A 24-year-old Plainfield woman was taken to OSF Center for Health-Streator following a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning on Route 23, near Richards Road, just north of Streator.

Amanda E. Roldan, 24, was taken by Grand Ridge ambulance shortly after 12:26 a.m. Saturday to the Streator emergency room with minor injuries, the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said.

Roland also was cited on complaints of failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and no insurance, deputies said.