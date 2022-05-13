2 La Salle County state buildings will receive million dollar renovations

The Third District Appellate Courthouse in Ottawa and the Sheridan Correctional Center made the state’s list of deferred maintenance projects at state agencies that have been stalled due to a lack of investment in previous years.

A $1.36 million project is planned for the Appellate Court. The project includes removing the existing ramp at the main entrance and replacing it with a code compliant ramp, in addition to demolishing, reconstructing and restoring components of the monumental stairs at the main entrance. Work also includes remodeling the existing second floor restrooms and replacing them with a code compliant restroom, plus removing about 47 windows, frames, sub-frames, and sills, and replacing with new windows and supporting components. The work will include heating, ventilating, air conditioning and electrical work in addition to general work.

The $2.32 million project at Sheridan Correctional Center includes replacing the main generator, transformers, cabling and transfer switches. The project also provides for replacing the manual transfer switches at each building with automatic transfer switches.

Sheridan Correctional Center (Provided)

The two La Salle County projects are among several others announced by the Capitol Development Board. More than $51 million in investments are moving forward to improve and renovate various state agency buildings in the state’s northern regions.

Gov. JB Pritzker said the projects are made possible through the Rebuild Illinois capital plan, the first in nearly a decade. The renovation work will create jobs and economic opportunities for residents in the surrounding communities, the governor’s office said. The Capital Development Board will oversee the renovations.

“Thank you to the Illinois Capital Development Board for providing the funding needed to update the Third District Appellate Court and ensure it is ADA compliant as well as modernizing the heating and cooling systems,” said State Rep. Lance Yednock (D- Ottawa). “The court will now be a place that any person can enjoy.”

The Rebuild Illinois capital plan passed with bipartisan super-majorities and will invest $45 billion in roads, bridges, railways, universities, early childhood centers and state facilities like the new crime lab and veterans’ homes, creating, and supporting an estimated 540,000 jobs over the life of the six-year plan.

“When I took office, I promised to make real investments in communities across the state and to dedicate funding to projects that improve the lives of Illinois residents,” Pritzker said in a press release. “Through the Rebuild Illinois bipartisan capital plan, the first in nearly a decade, communities are finally receiving the support for long overdue projects that were neglected under prior administrations.”

The Illinois Capital Development Board oversees the construction of new state facilities, such as prisons, state parks, mental health institutions and college and university projects. In addition, CDB is responsible for renovation and rehabilitation projects at more than 8,770 state-owned buildings spread across more than 100 million square feet of floor space.



