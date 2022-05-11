Illinois American Water announces $4 million project to replace 1.5 miles of water main Streator

Work is expected to begin this month as Illinois American Water announced it will invest $4 million to replace more than 1.5 miles of water main throughout Streator’s water system.

Much of the water main installed will be increased in size to support water flow and pressure for water quality and fire protection.

The work is expected to be completed by the end of 2022.

Work will occur in the following areas:

East Broadway Street between Otter Creek Street and Iowa Avenue.



West Grant Street between Lowden Road and Van Buren Street.



South Illinois Street from East 12th Street heading south.



East Stanton Street between North Bloomington Street and North Park Street.



Pine Tree Drive between Helen Street and Meadow Lane.



Holly Wheeler, superintendent of operations, said the company works to replace aging infrastructure, such as water mains on an annual basis.

“Like other water systems across the country, our water infrastructure is reaching the end of its useful lifespan,” Wheeler said. “Strategic investments support continued reliable water service for future generations.”

While construction is occurring motorists should use caution when driving in the construction areas and obey traffic signs, detour routes and flaggers.

“The safety of our team and customers is our number one priority,” Wheeler said. “We plan to work as quickly and safely as possible on the water main replacement projects. We thank our customers for their understanding as we upgrade our water system.”

Customers affected by a water main replacement project will be notified via a letter about the impact and any necessary steps. The letter will include a local contact for questions. In addition, Illinois American Water and the contractor(s) on the projects will provide continuous updates as work occurs. These updates may be provided via door hangers as well as via Illinois American Water’s customer notification system which contact customers via phone, phone and text, or email based on the customer preferences.