Ottawa announces 2022 Music in the Park lineup

Ottawa’s free concert series, Music in the Park, dishes up a 2022 season organizers are saying will be like none other.
Beginning on June 25 and continuing on consecutive Saturdays through August, 10 musical acts will deliver a variety of retro rock, country and contemporary taking audiences on a musical journey from the 1950s to the present. The schedule is the largest one featured in the series.
For the first time, the Special Events Committee is working up a buffet of food vendors during the summer, with one available each concert at the park. Also for the first time, audiences enjoying the Friendship Days concert in August can enjoy two acts in a single night. For that night only, the concert will be expanded from 6 to 9 p.m. instead of ending at 8 p.m.
All the rest of the concerts run from 6 to 8 p.m. and all take place in downtown’s Washington Square. Admission is free. All schedules are subject to change for health and safety reasons. If bad weather postpones a performance, it will be rescheduled later this summer.
Bring a lawn chair or a blanket, or settle on one of the park benches. On-street and lot parking is available nearby.
The concerts are sponsored by Ottawa’s Special Events Committee. Follow SEC on Facebook at Ottawa Special Events Group for information and updates.
The lineup is as follows:
June 25 – Demolition Men
July 2 – Radium City Rebels
July 9 – Kankakee’s Silhouettes
July 16 – Good Clean Fun
July 23 – Mary and the Troublemakers
July 30 – The StingRays
Aug. 6 – The season’s only double-header featuring Rosie and the Rivets preceded by The Beatelles.
Aug. 13 – 3 Day Weekend
Aug. 20 – Rockin’ Fenderskirts
Aug. 27 – The Valley Katz