Ottawa announces 2022 Music in the Park lineup

Ottawa’s free concert series, Music in the Park, dishes up a 2022 season organizers are saying will be like none other.

Beginning on June 25 and continuing on consecutive Saturdays through August, 10 musical acts will deliver a variety of retro rock, country and contemporary taking audiences on a musical journey from the 1950s to the present. The schedule is the largest one featured in the series.

Dancers enjoy the Music in the Park series at Ottawa's Washington Square. The concert series returns for its largest series. (Photo provided by Ottawa Special Events Group)

For the first time, the Special Events Committee is working up a buffet of food vendors during the summer, with one available each concert at the park. Also for the first time, audiences enjoying the Friendship Days concert in August can enjoy two acts in a single night. For that night only, the concert will be expanded from 6 to 9 p.m. instead of ending at 8 p.m.

All the rest of the concerts run from 6 to 8 p.m. and all take place in downtown’s Washington Square. Admission is free. All schedules are subject to change for health and safety reasons. If bad weather postpones a performance, it will be rescheduled later this summer.

Bring a lawn chair or a blanket, or settle on one of the park benches. On-street and lot parking is available nearby.

The concerts are sponsored by Ottawa’s Special Events Committee. Follow SEC on Facebook at Ottawa Special Events Group for information and updates.

The lineup is as follows:

June 25 – Demolition Men

July 2 – Radium City Rebels

July 9 – Kankakee’s Silhouettes

July 16 – Good Clean Fun

July 23 – Mary and the Troublemakers

July 30 – The StingRays

Aug. 6 – The season’s only double-header featuring Rosie and the Rivets preceded by The Beatelles.

Aug. 13 – 3 Day Weekend

Aug. 20 – Rockin’ Fenderskirts

Aug. 27 – The Valley Katz

Accompanying the musical performances a the Music in the Park series in Ottawa will be food vendors. (Photo provided by Ottawa Special Events Group)







