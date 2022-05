Streator High School’s 2022 Prom Court members were announced following The Grand March, Saturday, May 7, 2022. Members of this year’s court include (front, left to right) juniors Leilani Zavada, Kadence Ondrey and Cailey Gwaltney and seniors Maci Byers, Lydia Schultz and Jeniece White; (back, left to right) juniors Nick Adams, Adam Williamson and Aneefy Ford and seniors David Rashid, Mason Pshak and Sergio Brown. (Photo provided by Streator High School)