May 06, 2022
Shaw Local
Leland High School hosts mock prom disaster drill to hit home safety lesson

Drill involved several student actors and emergency responders

By Scott Anderson

Leland High School students (from left) Julia Winckler, Carol Pegoraro and Naroa Iturrioz watch their classmate Jessica Barry be transported to a ambulance with Felecia Rasmussen, La Salle County deputy sheriff, during a mock prom disaster drill at Leland High School on Friday, May 6, 2022. The mock prom was a simulation of a worst-case scenario involving an accident so students can see the possible consequences of decision making on prom night. (Scott Anderson)

Leland and Sheridan Fire and EMS with the help of the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office conducted a mock prom disaster drill Friday at Leland High School. Several students and emergency response officials participated in the fake accident scene.

The day consisted of two cars that crashed in the simulation, as witnessed by the students. Six students were taken by ambulance and one student actor simulated a death from the crash, including a casket being placed into the gymnasium for students to see.

Brynn Pennington a student at Leland High School is transported by ambulance during a mock prom drill Friday, May 6, 2022, at Leland High School. (Scott Anderson)

The LifeFlight helicopter also was planned for the simulation but could not fly because of rainy weather conditions.

Makeup was applied on students’ faces, arms and legs to simulate injuries.

The mock prom program teaches students the dangers of teen drinking and driving. It provides a first-hand look not to drink and drive on prom night.

Some students got emotional while watching firefighters and EMS work the pretended scene. The school has been planning for the event for about a year. Leland conducted its first mock prom 20 years ago. Its prom is scheduled Saturday, May 7.