Leland High School hosts mock prom disaster drill to hit home safety lesson

Leland and Sheridan Fire and EMS with the help of the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office conducted a mock prom disaster drill Friday at Leland High School. Several students and emergency response officials participated in the fake accident scene.

The day consisted of two cars that crashed in the simulation, as witnessed by the students. Six students were taken by ambulance and one student actor simulated a death from the crash, including a casket being placed into the gymnasium for students to see.

Brynn Pennington a student at Leland High School is transported by ambulance during a mock prom drill Friday, May 6, 2022, at Leland High School. (Scott Anderson)

The LifeFlight helicopter also was planned for the simulation but could not fly because of rainy weather conditions.

Makeup was applied on students’ faces, arms and legs to simulate injuries.

The mock prom program teaches students the dangers of teen drinking and driving. It provides a first-hand look not to drink and drive on prom night.

Some students got emotional while watching firefighters and EMS work the pretended scene. The school has been planning for the event for about a year. Leland conducted its first mock prom 20 years ago. Its prom is scheduled Saturday, May 7.