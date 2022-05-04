Sen. Barickman, Rep. Bennett will host town hall about Pontiac Correctional Center

State Sen. Jason Barickman (R-Bloomington) and Rep. Tom Bennett (R-Gibson City) are hosting a town hall meeting 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 10, at Pontiac High School, 1100 E. Indiana Ave., to discuss the Pontiac Correctional Center.

The event is free and open to all concerned members of the public. Barickman and Bennett will provide an update on what information they have collected from Gov. JB Pritzker’s administration and there will be time for people to offer their own comments and ask questions.

After inmates were transferred out of Pontiac’s facility, there is concern about closures or partial closures of the facility.