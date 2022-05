The Long Point American Legion is holding a pork chop sandwich supper 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 5, at the Long Point American Legion Hall, 224 Fourth St.

Dinners are $8 and include a sandwich and two sides, or order just a sandwich for $4. Dine-in and carryout available. Drinks and desserts will be sold separately, and the desserts will be provided by the Long Point American Legion Auxiliary. The pork chops will be prepared by the Flanagan FFA.