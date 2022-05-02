Flights of Fancy bird exhibit, auction will benefit new Audio Visual Room at Starved Rock

The Starved Rock Foundation at Starved Rock State Park is hosting a free Flights of Fancy bird photography exhibit at the Visitor Center’s Audio-Visual Room located next to the front desk at the Starved Rock Visitor Center from May 1 through June 5.

It will be open daily for viewing from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Photographers from all over Illinois have submitted 81 pieces of work, which the public may view and bid upon through a silent auction and photographer’s reception, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 5. Photographers will be on-hand to talk about their photographs and expertise. A quarter of all photography sales will be donated to the Starved Rock Foundation, the park’s non-profit friends’ group who assist in educational and historical purchases towards events, programs and exhibits, along with other items.

The funds raised will directly benefit the repairs needed for the inoperable Audio-Visual Room inside the Visitor Center. The Audio-Visual Room plays educational movies on the park’s history, trails, sandstone features, bald eagles and provides free professional presentations to the public every first Sunday of October through April. The Audio-Visual Room has been inoperable since the end of January and current repairs are estimated at $35,000.